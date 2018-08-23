Mechanical issues on school bus in Manatee County causes smoke, forcing evacuation

A mechanical issue caused smoke aboard a school bus in Manatee County, forcing students and the driver to evacuate the vehicle on Thursday afternoon.
Just after 5:30 p.m., fire responders were dispatched to the 3300 block of 52nd Avenue Drive West to reports of a school bus on fire, according to radio traffic from the Manatee County Emergency Communications Center.
There was no fire, but a mechanical issue produced at least “100 columns of smoke,” according the Cedar Hammock Fire Department battalion chief Doug Brett.
About 15 students were on the bus, Brett said.
The driver and students from Manatee School for the Arts evacuated the bus, according to the dispatcher. Firefighters, paramedics and deputies were all dispatched to the scene.
There were no injuries reported. At the scene, the bus driver was releasing students to their parents.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments