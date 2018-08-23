Red tide strikes again. Manatee residents find dead shark, thousands of fish floating behind their homes in Bowlees Creek

Residents in Manatee County’s Whitfield/Bayshore Gardens neighborhood woke up to thousands of dead fish and a dead shark in their backyards in Bowlees Creek after the red tide carnage started to flow into the waterway from Sarasota Bay Wednesday.
By
Up Next
Residents in Manatee County’s Whitfield/Bayshore Gardens neighborhood woke up to thousands of dead fish and a dead shark in their backyards in Bowlees Creek after the red tide carnage started to flow into the waterway from Sarasota Bay Wednesday.
By

Local

Red tide causing a real stink in Bradenton

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

August 23, 2018 03:39 PM

Bradenton

In case you haven’t stepped outside in Bradenton on Thursday, it smells. Bad.

Red tide has a distinguishable stench and it seems to be floating around Bradenton today. Readers tell the Bradenton Herald on social media they can smell it from downtown to U.S. 301 and State Road 70.

One person commented on Facebook, “Where haven’t we smelled it?”

While it has not been unusual to catch a whiff of rotting fish near the shoreline or on Anna Maria Island, it has not typically been noticeable as far inland.

Some reported smells from the Bayshore Gardens area and into Sarasota.

Spectrum Bay News 9 chief meteorologist Mike Clay said while they may not be able to smell it at their studio, there is a 10 to 15 mph west wind coming in off the Gulf of Mexico likely carrying the stench.

But, he said, the smelly conditions could improve Friday as winds begin to shift to from the east.

“This should be the worst of it right now as far as the smell,” Clay said.

Red tide waste being collected by Manatee County crews as well as contractors working with the county are being disposed of in the landfill.

Residents of the Wild Oak Bay waterfront community in Bayshore Gardens are dealing with the rotting smell and sight of the thousands of dead fish of all sizes that have washed on up the Sarasota Bay shore.

By

  Comments  