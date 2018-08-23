Red tide causing a real stink in Bradenton

In case you haven’t stepped outside in Bradenton on Thursday, it smells. Bad.
Red tide has a distinguishable stench and it seems to be floating around Bradenton today. Readers tell the Bradenton Herald on social media they can smell it from downtown to U.S. 301 and State Road 70.
One person commented on Facebook, “Where haven’t we smelled it?”
While it has not been unusual to catch a whiff of rotting fish near the shoreline or on Anna Maria Island, it has not typically been noticeable as far inland.
Some reported smells from the Bayshore Gardens area and into Sarasota.
Spectrum Bay News 9 chief meteorologist Mike Clay said while they may not be able to smell it at their studio, there is a 10 to 15 mph west wind coming in off the Gulf of Mexico likely carrying the stench.
But, he said, the smelly conditions could improve Friday as winds begin to shift to from the east.
“This should be the worst of it right now as far as the smell,” Clay said.
Red tide waste being collected by Manatee County crews as well as contractors working with the county are being disposed of in the landfill.
