Ready to run across the Sunshine Skyway? Here’s your chance

Thousands of runners will take off across the Bob Graham Sunshine Skyway Bridge again next year, and it’s been announced when they can expect to register for the race.
Registration for the second Skyway 10k is scheduled to open at 1 p.m. on Sept. 13, according to organizers. The race is scheduled for March 3, 2019.
Organizers expect the race to sell out quickly. The first Skyway 10k race reached its target participant capacity five days after it was announced and was the first time a running event was held on the bridge, organizers said.
The first Skyway 10k was held March 4, and saw about 7,000 participants and raised $560,000 for military families with registration fees benefiting the Armed Forces Families Foundation.
The run starts at the rest area on Interstate 275 just south of the bridge and ends at the rest area on the north side of the bridge, which spans 10 kilometers, or 6.2 miles.
Some changes announced for the 2019 race include:
- Increased number of waves to reduce congestion of runners on the bridge.
- Option to have race packets mailed.
- GoPro cameras now allowed on the bridge.
- New awards for King and Queen of the Hill, a timed race up the bride’s incline.
New iPhone and Android app for updates on race day, including live parking suggestions.
Redesigned bus-boarding queues.
More information about the race can be found at skyway10k.com
