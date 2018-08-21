Looking to help clean red tide waste? Manatee County has two locations that need help

As waste continues to accumulate from the red tide bloom off the shores of Florida’s Gulf Coast, local officials are looking for volunteers to help clean up a causeway and preserve.
The Manatee County Parks and Natural Resources Department is seeking volunteers to help clean up Palma Sola Causeway and Perico Preserve this week. They are areas officials say cannot be easily raked or need immediate help in cleaning.
The cleanup for Palma Sola Causeway will be held from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, while volunteers can meet to help clean Perico Preserve on Thursday, also from 7:30 to 9 a.m.
The county will provide equipment such as pitchforks, latex gloves, buckets and basic masks, but officials encourage volunteers to bring their own to add to the effort.
Officials recommend wearing closed-toe shoes and clothes that can get wet or messy. Those interested in participating should email melissa.nell@mymanatee.org.
Contractors have been obtained and local vendors are helping clear red tide waste from other areas.
