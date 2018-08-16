You can avoid long lines by voting early in Manatee County. Here’s everything you need to know

The best way to avoid long lines on primary Election Day is to take advantage of early voting centers.
Here’s everything you need to know about casting an early ballot in Manatee County.
Registered voters can participate in early voting starting Saturday, and it continues through Aug. 25. The name of the game is convenience, so voters can visit any one of Manatee’s five designated early voting locations to cast a ballot.
The locations:
- Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch
- Manatee County Utilities Administration Offices, 4410 66th St. W., Bradenton
- Palmetto Library, 923 Sixth St. W., Palmetto
- Rocky Bluff Library, 6750 U.S. 301, Ellenton
- Supervision of Elections Office, 600 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton
Each location is open daily from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Officials urge voters to bring along a valid photo and signature ID when visiting a polling location.
For more information, visit the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections website at VoteManatee.com.
Primary Election Day is Aug. 28.
