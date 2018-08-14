What’s next in the battle against red tide after emergency declaration? Here’s what we know.

Red tide continues to persist along the beaches in Manatee County and is beginning to seep into canal systems. The good news is that it will eventually subside, but what will be the long-term impact?
The impact likely will be businesses that are seeing a red tide of their own — in their bottom line.
Businesses that rely on tourism are getting hit the hardest.
On Monday, Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for the Gulf Coast from Tampa Bay to Naples because of the rampant and persistent red tide, but what does that mean for Manatee County?
County officials aren’t sure, but it is a mechanism that opens doors to funding that can potentially offset financial loss.
“The economic stress is pretty severe at this point,” Manatee County Commissioner Stephen Jonsson said Tuesday. “I’m telling businesses to keep really good records because usually, at times, the (Small Business Administration) will come in under these circumstances and do programs and low-interest loans. We need to keep on top of that information for the people out there.”
The arrival of red tide at this point coincides with a slow period for many businesses. However, there will be losses, and for some, the negative impact could be severe.
“Charters have basically went away and have been decimated,” Jonsson said.
County staff are waiting to see what information flows in from the state. In the meantime, the county is tracking its expenses, which are — two weeks into the bloom — about $500,000 just for crews working to keep the beaches clean and disposing of dumpsters filled with dead fish.
How much the county may see in state assistance remains unknown, but the commission will soon vote to expend reserve funds to hire more fishermen who have been assisting the county in clearing the water of dead fish. The red tide has sidelined the fishing industry, particularly in the historic Village of Cortez, and the funding will help offset their losses.
Director of Property Management Charlie Bishop said county crews have been on the job from sunrise to sunset since the fish kills began.
“We are doing everything we can to make this as pleasant as we can,” Bishop said, including layering the dumpsters with lime to keep the odor down as much as possible.
According to parks and natural resources director Charlie Hunsicker, MOTE Marine is conducting a pilot program this week to potentially battle red tide’s incursion into nearby canals. The plan is to use the same chemicals used to clean their large tanks.
“They are going to use 500,000 gallons for a closed in and dead canal where they can test the outcome,” Hunsicker said. “It’s improbable it could be used in the Gulf given the number of gallons it would take in open water.”
Public Safety Director Bob Smith said emergency management, for now, is playing a support role to the parks and natural resources department, “And we are standing by for additional updates from the state and keeping an eye on the situation.
“There is already a large kickoff of a recovery effort underway. Visit Florida is immediately beginning a marketing campaign to draw people back to Florida in the same manner as in the aftermath of the BP oil spill.”
