Deputies went to a Sarasota home for a welfare check. They found 2 people dead, cops say

Detectives are investigating a possible murder-suicide after a man and woman were found dead inside a Sarasota County home Monday, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to do a welfare check at a home in the 7800 block of Crest hammock Way in Sarasota around 5 p.m. Monday and arrived to find two people — Richard F. Laprad, 67, and Sharon A. Laprad, 67 — dead inside the home, according to the sheriff’s office.
A preliminary investigation led detectives to believe the incident may have been a murder-suicide, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators believe it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
The Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigations section at 941-861-4900.
