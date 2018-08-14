A truck carrying boxes crashed in the southbound lanes of Interstate 275 in Manatee County on Tuesday morning, closing one lane of traffic.
One lane of Interstate 275 blocked in Manatee County on Tuesday morning after semi crash

An overturned semi-truck forced one lane of Interstate 275 to close for hours early Tuesday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash at mile marker 3 on southbound I-275 near Bayshore Road has closed the left lane of the interstate.

A semi-truck hauling two trailers was being driven by a 55-year-old Land O’ Lakes man in the inside lane of southbound I-275 around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday when the truck went off the road and hit a concrete barrier, according to FHP.

The truck kept going south before stopping in a grassy ditch on I-275.

Crews were working to remove the truck. Traffic cameras in the area showed boxes spilling from the overturned semi and crews on scene around 8 a.m.

The driver of the semi-truck was charged with driving too fast for conditions. He suffered minor injuries in the crash.

