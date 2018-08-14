One lane of Interstate 275 blocked in Manatee County on Tuesday morning after semi crash

An overturned semi-truck forced one lane of Interstate 275 to close for hours early Tuesday morning.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash at mile marker 3 on southbound I-275 near Bayshore Road has closed the left lane of the interstate.
A semi-truck hauling two trailers was being driven by a 55-year-old Land O’ Lakes man in the inside lane of southbound I-275 around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday when the truck went off the road and hit a concrete barrier, according to FHP.
The truck kept going south before stopping in a grassy ditch on I-275.
Crews were working to remove the truck. Traffic cameras in the area showed boxes spilling from the overturned semi and crews on scene around 8 a.m.
The driver of the semi-truck was charged with driving too fast for conditions. He suffered minor injuries in the crash.
Comments