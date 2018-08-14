9-year-old boy reported missing from Manatee County home

A 9-year-old boy was reported missing after family discovered he was not home and didn’t make it to school.
Jarmarius A. Thomas, 9, was last seen by his grandmother on Monday morning at a home in the 100 block of 12th Street West, where he usually stays, according to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Monday night, a family member found out Jarmarius was not at the home and did not make it to school, according to the sheriff’s office.
Detectives believe Jarmarius may be with his mother, but have not been able to find either of them as of Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information on the boy’s whereabouts is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
