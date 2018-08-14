Remote Area Medical needs local volunteers for upcoming clinic. Here’s how you can help.

Remote Area Medical — RAM, a major non-profit provider of mobile medical clinics delivering free medical, dental and vision care to the under-served and uninsured individuals — returns to Bradenton on Oct. 13-14.
To fulfill its goal of treating as many people as possible, RAM is still searching for additional licensed medical, dental and vision professionals to volunteer their time in Bradenton.
As in years past, the clinic will be held at Manatee Technical College, 6305 State Road 70, Bradenton.
“We really do rely on the kindness and generosity of medical, dental and vision practitioners and the public at large to help provide free care to folks in need,” said Jeff Eastman, RAM chief executive officer.
“We couldn’t have possibly provided free care to nearly 800,000 people without our amazing volunteers.” Eastman said.
As of 2018, there are 12 states that allow dental, vision and medical practitioners with out-of-state licenses to provide care to people in need. Because this RAM clinic is being operated in Florida, professional volunteers must be licensed in the state to provide care at the clinic.
For more information about volunteering at a RAM mobile medical clinic, visit ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.
RAM’s corps of more than 120,000 humanitarian volunteers is comprised of licensed dental, vision and medical professionals who have treated more than 740,000 women, men and children delivering $120 million worth of free health care services.
