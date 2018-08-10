Bradenton man found OK after he went missing Friday morning, Manatee deputies say

Richard Cerveny left his Fort Hamer home around 7:45 a.m. Friday to attend an 8 a.m. church service, but his family says didn’t make it back in a timely manner.
According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, a concerned family member looked up his credit card usage when 88-year-old Cerveny didn’t return home by 11 a.m. The records show he purchased gas at a gas station in Arcadia at 9:15 a.m. and at another in Lake Placid at 12:23 p.m.
Deputies say Cerveny returned home in good condition Friday evening.
