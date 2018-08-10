Deputies say 88-year-old Richard Cerveny left his home around 7:45 a.m. Friday morning to attend an 8 a.m. church service. About an hour and a half later, he purchased gas at an Arcadia gas station, his credit card records show.
Deputies say 88-year-old Richard Cerveny left his home around 7:45 a.m. Friday morning to attend an 8 a.m. church service. About an hour and a half later, he purchased gas at an Arcadia gas station, his credit card records show.

Bradenton man found OK after he went missing Friday morning, Manatee deputies say

Richard Cerveny left his Fort Hamer home around 7:45 a.m. Friday to attend an 8 a.m. church service, but his family says didn’t make it back in a timely manner.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, a concerned family member looked up his credit card usage when 88-year-old Cerveny didn’t return home by 11 a.m. The records show he purchased gas at a gas station in Arcadia at 9:15 a.m. and at another in Lake Placid at 12:23 p.m.

Deputies say Cerveny returned home in good condition Friday evening.

