Does downtown Bradenton need more traffic lights? FDOT thinks so

The Florida Department of Transportation will build two new traffic signals in downtown Bradenton, with expected construction beginning next fall at a cost of $400,000.
One of the new pedestrian-activated signals will be located at Manatee Avenue West and Court Street, the small turn-in lane into the judicial parking lot about a block west of the existing 10th Street signalized intersection. The second location will be at Sixth Avenue West and 11th Street West. Both intersections will have new crosswalks.
City officials were none too pleased to learn about the project.
“When you look at them, they are kind of stupid,” said Carl Callahan, city administrator. “The one on Manatee westbound makes a little bit of sense if it is timed out right because you get a lot of people turning right on red on 10th, so there is some stacking there. But on Sixth?”
Zachary Burch, FDOT communications manager, said the project is essentially designed for pedestrian safety because both locations are known to be heavy crossing points for walkers.
“I will tell you that this idea did nor originate with anyone from the city,” said Jim McLellan, public works director.
Except it did, according to Burch.
“This was brought to us by the Bradenton Police Department because they have investigated crashes in those locations and asked us what we might be able to do,” Burch said. “That’s where we came up with this plan and they agreed something should be done there because of the number of pedestrian crossings.”
The proposal didn’t impress Ward 3 Councilman Patrick Roff very much, either, who noted,“In case anyone doesn’t understand FDOT, well, they are special.”
Burch said FDOT assumed city officials and staff were aware of the project because it was initiated by the police department.
“If the city council has concerns, we are happy to sit down and talk to them to better explain why we had pursued this,” Burch said.
