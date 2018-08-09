A no swim advisory has been issued for this Sarasota beach

A no swim advisory has been issued at a Sarasota County beach as a precaution due to higher levels of bacteria found in the water, according to the Sarasota County Department of Health.

The advisory is in effect for Ringling Causeway.

On Thursday afternoon, Sarasota health officials found the amount of enterococcus bacteria found in the water at Ringling Causeway to be outside of acceptable limits.

Health officials did not say whether red tide had any affect on the higher bacteria levels that led to the advisory.

The beach remains open. However, wading, swimming and water recreation is not recommended as long as there is an advisory in place, health officials said.

Enterococcus bacteria can come from a slew of natural and human-made sources, including pet waste, livestock, birds, wildlife, stormwater runoff and human sewage from failed septic systems and sewage spills.

No sewage spills have been reported within one mile of the beach in the past month. Teams have determined the cause of the elevated levels is likely due to natural sources.

The team also observed a wrack line of decaying algae and dead fish associated with red tide impacting the area along the shoreline.

Wrack lines, which provide food for shorebirds and wildlife, act as natural bacteria reservoirs, officials said. Recent rains washing accumulated pollutants -- including bacteria from birds, pet feces and wildlife -- into local waters is also an important factor, according to the department.

While some bacteria are naturally present in the environment, the Environmental Protection Agency has found a link between health and water quality. Signage advising the public not to swim or engage in water recreation will stay in place until follow-up water testing results meet the EPA’s recreational water quality standard.

The department expects to have the next round of test results available on Friday.

“When these bacteria are found at high levels in recreational waters, there is a risk that some people may become ill,” said DOH-Sarasota Environmental Administrator Tom Higginhotham. “People, especially those who are very young, elderly or who have a weak immune system who swallow water while swimming can get stomach or intestinal illnesses. If water comes in contact with a cut or sore, people can get infections or rashes.”

In addition, people are advised not to eat shellfish such as crabs and shrimp collected in the immediate area of any beach with a no-swim advisory in place, officials said. Finfish caught live and healthy can be eaten if filleted.

To help keep beach water safe, do not allow pets to roam on beaches and in park areas and make sure to pick up pet waste.