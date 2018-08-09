Red tide still an unwelcome visitor to Anna Maria Island

As the weekend approaches, red tide doesn’t show any signs of moving away from Manatee County shores.

On the Gulf of Mexico beaches of Anna Maria Island Thursday morning, dark green waves lapped at the sand and the smell of dead fish was evident in the wind.

The bay side of the island, however, had calm waters that appeared clearer than those in the Gulf. But a few dead fish littered the beach near Rod ‘n’ Reel pier and a few had washed ashore at a Coquina boat ramp.

Over by where the Anna Maria Island City Pier used to stand, there wasn’t a dead fish in sight.

Gulf beaches were mostly empty around 10 a.m., with very few people setting up chairs and even fewer daring to step foot in the water.

At the Rod ‘n’ Reel Pier, a dozen people stood staring at a group of manatees that had gathered in the shallow waters. More still lined the shores taking pictures and video of the handful of manatees on their phones.

Mote Marine Laboratory’s red tide conditions map for Manatee Public Beach reported moderate water color and heavy dead fish shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday.

About an hour later, there were still some dead fish on the shorelines of the Manatee Public Beach.





Here’s a look at the southern end of #AnnaMariaIsland from the pass. Water is still a little dark and there’s a couple fish by the pass. County crews have cleaned these beaches once already this morning. There are a handful of people on the beach. pic.twitter.com/Qjd1fiQGL1 — Sara Nealeigh (@saranealeigh) August 9, 2018

Manatee County’s latest update on beach conditions showed the bay side beaches had small amounts of fish and county staff would be available throughout the day to clean the beaches as needed.

Through a collaboration between University of South Florida and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, red tide forecasters are calling for a reversal from northern to southern transport of surface waters and southeastern movement of subsurface waters over the next few days.

Light but westerly winds could carry any persistent odor of dead fish inland, according to Bay News 9 meteorologist Diane Kacmarik. Winds are expected to stay between 5 to 10 mph as an on-shore sea breeze before shifting west by the afternoon.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported Wednesday water samples taken from seven locations in Manatee County contained low to high concentrations of the Florida red tide organism, Karenia brevis.

In 40 samples from Sarasota County, there were background to high concentrations.

Mote Marine Laboratory’s red tide update from Wednesday afternoon showed beach conditions at Coquina Beach included moderate water color with heavy amounts of dead fish.

Manatee County Government is also updating red tide conditions on its website. All Manatee County beaches are open and signs will be posted at affected beaches.

Wednesday, some Bridge Street business owners said red tide is bringing some people inside, but it’s getting to be a slow time of year for them, so it was difficult to tell if business will see an impact.