The water may be clearer off Anna Maria Island. But red tide can leave you coughing

Signs of red tide could still be spotted Wednesday on Anna Maria Island. But while the water may may have resumed the appearance residents and visitors are accustomed to, a visit to the water’s edge can be enough to cause a healthy person to cough.

Manatee County crews worked their way north along Coquina Beach on Wednesday, clearing the beach of any washed up dead sea life.

Three sweat-soaked men followed one tractor with a cleaning attachment and in front of a front-end loader, picking up what the cleaner missed and scooping it into the front-end loader’s bucket. A few dead fish could be seen along the shoreline but not as many as had been spotted in previous days.

Sweating through their long-sleeved shirts and pants, the three men with the two tractors were just one crew cleaning the Gulf beaches and bay side shore of the island by 9 a.m.

A small handful of people sat along the Coquina and Cortez public beaches, and a few people could be seen walking or jogging along the coastline Wednesday morning. Even fewer stepped into the water.

Despite improved conditions on Manatee Public Beach, crowds remained light Wednesday. Andre Schneider, of Germany, was among the first early swimmers to brave the water.

“We knew about the red tide, “ Schneider said after taking his first swim of the day just after 9 a.m.

Schneider and his family arrived last weekend, he said, and could see conditions were improving for the time being.





“We were on Coquina Beach on Sunday and the water was dark red and was full of dead fish,” he said. “Today we see it’s much improved so we hope to enjoy the water.”

He smiled as he dried off with a towel and said, “Well, I already did enjoy it. “

It was not the first visit to Anna Maria Island for the family of three. He pointed at his daughter as he said they have visited the area every year for nearly 18 years.

On the north end of the island in the city of Anna Maria, the water appeared clearer than earlier this week but there were still some dead fish along the shore. The smell of red tide was not as noticeable until you were along the water’s edge, where the occasional cough made it clear that red tide was still present.

A shift in the prevailing winds was apparent to be occurring as water conditions were slightly waving, unlike the calm surf on Monday and Tuesday. Meteorologists had predicted the shift and said it could make the smell of red tide on the island worse with the breeze coming off the water.

At the Rod and Reel Pier, the smell of red tide was undetectable on Wednesday and the water appeared clearer, but dozens and dozens of dead fish could be seen bobbling in the water in every direction from the end of the pier. That didn’t stop some who were still out fishing on the pier or dining in the popular restaurant. The crowd did appear lighter than on Tuesday, however, with the parking lot not as crowded during lunchtime as it had been the previous day.

On the southern end of the island, the water was not as clear as it was Tuesday, but not as dark as on Monday. The smell of dead fish still lingered, but not as strongly as the previous few days.

Chad Buchanan, of Cleveland, stood on Cortez Beach waiting for live fish to bite the bait on his fishing line Wednesday morning.

Buchanan and his family were on Anna Maria Island for vacation, though he fished alone Wednesday. He said the red tide had not ruined their trip, but they couldn’t help but notice the conditions it leaves behind.

“The bay is horrific,” Buchanan said. “It was like a crime scene next to our house.”

That was a few days ago now, he said, noting they saw a small grouping of dead fish Tuesday but he was able to fish in Longboat Pass without issue. Buchanan said he feels like conditions are improving.

“A night and day difference from three days ago,” Buchanan said.

Mote Marine Laboratory Beach Conditions report states as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Coquina Beach had dark water color and heavy reports of dead fish, while Manatee Beach had dark water and some dead fish conditions.

A stop on Bridge Street in Bradenton Beach and at the pier showed fewer dead fish floating than Tuesday, but still they were present.

Bad for business?

Businesses along the busy island street can’t ignore the red tide, but owners and managers say it’s hard to tell the difference between the effects of red tide and that August is usually a “slow” time of year for businesses.

Kelly Headley, owner of Cove, said the smell was so bad that she had to close the front door to her business one day. She stayed open for business but couldn’t bear the stench coming from outside.

She’s heard customers in her store complain about the red tide and ask her how long it will last.

“It’s bad for us, think of the marine life,” Headley said.

Bridge Street Bazaar manager Tammy Funkhouser said customers are coming into the store and talking about the red tide.

The number of people stopping at Bridge Street Bazaar’s mini-golf course this week surprised Funkhouser.

Across the street, Matt Myers, owner of Mermaid Haven, said people are coming into shops because “they can’t go anywhere” on the beaches because of the red tide.

“As long as it doesn’t hang around for a month, we’ll be fine,” Myers said.





He agreed that business is slowing, especially with school starting again soon. Myers has been through red tides before, but this one gave him a headache in the last couple of days.

Dead sea life

A dead sea turtle hatchling was found along the beach just south of Newton Lane by a Bradenton Herald reporter, who reported the finding to the Fish and Wildlife Commission. A FWC official quickly followed up, asking for details about the location and nearest marked nest, but said that little research could be gained from the hatchling and asked the reporter to bury it.

A dead sea turtle hatchling found on Wednesday morning on the beach in the City of Anna Maria just south of Newton Lane. Jessica De Leon jdeleon@bradenton.com

On Coquina Beach, a photographer spotted a dead stingray washed up on shore.

Mote Marine Laboratory Stranding Investigators Program has recovered four dead dolphins since Tuesday night, according to Mote officials. Two bottlenose dolphins were found on a Gulf of Mexico beach in Venice, another dolphin was found in the Intracoastal Waterway near Snake Island in Venice and a fourth from Caspersen Beach.





Necropsies will be performed to determine their cause of death.

