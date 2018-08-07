NAACP, Black Lives Matter activists push for answers on Palmetto police controversies

New troubles have arisen for the Palmetto Palmetto Police Department still shaken from a sex scandal, inappropriate comments toward female officers, a Christmas video mocking water boarding and now a conversation Chief Scott Tyler with his girlfriend about one of his detectives.
At Monday night’s city commission meeting, Rodney Jones, president of the Manatee County NAACP and Ruth Beltran, a community organizer for Black Lives Matter and ANSWER Suncoast, accused the city of not doing enough to provide answers to lingering questions.
“We have grave concerns relating to the Palmetto Police Department, and you too, mayor, because you are a police commissioner and director,” Jones said. “We’ve come onto several issues and you continue to say it happened two years ago, but it does not matter. It’s a terrible practice. You have neglected your duty in monitoring the police department.”
Jones brought up an incident that took place in 2016 where Tyler accidentally called Detective Ryan LaRowe but did not realize he made the call. LaRowe heard Tyler saying several things about him to someone else. LaRowe documented the conversation, accusing the chief of using profanity in describing his assessment of the department’s firearms training standards.
“Yeah, he’s a trainer, FTO, firearms instructor, so what,” the chief said, according to LaRowe. “And he complains about people like Robby and Jan not qualifying completely and how we need to improve training standards but his fat ass couldn’t get over a wall, that fat (expletive.) I hate that (expletive.)“
LaRowe maintains that Tyler went on to say, “If he was here right now, I would choke the life out of him.”
Jones accused the city of ignoring the complaint.
LaRowe brought the phone call to the attention of the city’s human resources department, but he never filed a formal complaint.
“When this occurred, I was deeply offended and intimidated,” LaRowe told the Bradenton Herald. “For these reasons, I took my concerns to human resources and ultimately, to the mayor. The mayor handled the situation verbally and I received an apology. I accepted how this situation was handled and with God’s grace, I was able to carry on with my life and career.”
Tyler acknowledged the incident and said he regretted both the language and the substance of the conversation. He said he was unaware LaRowe could hear him and he was venting to his girlfriend out of frustration, but he apologized for his comments.
Tyler’s department has come under scrutiny for three other issues in 2016 and 2017.
Also in 2016, some officers produced a video that includes a scene where they pretend to water board a suspect.
The next year, Tyler was overheard making a comment about a female reserve officer’s nipple being exposed. There was also a love triangle scandal the led to the resignation of a former police captain who had a lengthy history of troubling behavior in his personnel file.
Bryant said all matters are resolved and she continues to stand behind Tyler and the department.
“These incidents are over and done,” Bryant said. “The recommendations, which I have already implemented, initiated sensitivity training for everybody. We have about 15 more people out of 150 employees that we still have to do, but it is mandatory that everyone goes through this training.”
Bryant tried to give a similar explanation Monday night, noting there have been no other recent incidents, but Beltran wasn’t satisfied.
“The fact that the chief and mayor blew this video off as a joke should be alarming,” she said. “It’s not a joke. We don’t joke around with the Holocaust and this is the same situation anytime we are talking about an act of violence or torture involving a police officer.”
Tempers flared when Jones disrupted the meeting from the gallery and claimed he had new evidence that city employees were using credit cards for inappropriate spending.
He declined to name names, however.
When city attorney Mark Barnebey asked for the documents Jones was waving around at a public meeting, Jones said, “I’m not sure you can handle it appropriately, why in the hell would I give it to you? Out of all the complaints, one person got interviewed? This will be on your political necks because you have sat back and let it happen.”
Jones said he wanted more action by Friday or would file a complaint with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
