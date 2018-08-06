A $1 million idea: Bradenton man’s decision to buy a lottery ticket was a winner

A Bradenton man is nearly $1 million richer after he picked up a Florida Lottery scratch-off game ticket from a local shop.
Lafayette Beare, 53, purchased a $20 ticket for the $5,000,000 Monopoly Florida Edition scratch-off game from Quik Mart, 2927 Cortez Road W., in Bradenton, according to the Florida Lottery. It turned out to be a $1 million decision.
Beare claimed the $1 million prize from the game at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose the one-time lump-sum payment and took home $770,000.
The Quik Mart will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
When reached by phone Monday, Beare declined an interview with the Bradenton Herald.
