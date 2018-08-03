Flood warning issued after overnight rain

After overnight rain, the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Manatee River at Myakka Head early Friday morning.
As of 5 a.m. Friday, there was minor flooding and and the river’s stage was 12.3 feet, according to the NWS. Flood stage is 11 feet.
Officials are forecasting additional minor flooding, noting that the river will likely rise to nearly 13.3 feet by Friday afternoon.
The rain caused a faster than expected rise in water levels, according to the NWS. The flood warning is expected to last until Sunday, when the river should fall below flood stage.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are predicted throughout the weekend and into Monday, according to the NWS. Chances of precipitation are about 30 percent Friday and Saturday, with temperatures expected to reach the low 90s. Chances of rain increase to 50 percent Sunday, with an expected high near 91 degrees.
Monday shows a 30 percent chance of rain, and NWS forecasters are calling for sunny skies to return Monday.
Comments