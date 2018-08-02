Manatee students get to read with the Tampa Bay Rays. See which player is coming to town Friday.

Baseball fans and readers rejoice.
Tampa Bay Rays left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough will be in town Friday to read with children.
From 11 a.m. to noon, Yarbrough will be at the Manatee County Downtown Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd. W. in Bradenton, for the third and final “Reading with the Rays — Read Your Way to the Ballpark” event of the season.
For 11 years, Reading with the Rays has encouraged students from Pre-K to 12th grade to “avoid summer learning loss by reading for 24 hours during the summer months,” a news release said.
Students earn various prizes based on the number of hours they read, ranging from Rays memorabilia to free game tickets.
Libraries that participate in the program include Manatee and Sarasota counties, as well as several others around the bay area.
For more information, visit www.mlb.com/rays/community/reading.
Comments