Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Ryan Yarbrough will be at the Manatee County Downtown Central Library on Friday for the third and final “Reading with the Rays — Read Your Way to the Ballpark” event of the season.
Manatee students get to read with the Tampa Bay Rays. See which player is coming to town Friday.

By Emily Wunderlich

ewunderlich@bradenton.com

August 02, 2018 02:06 PM

Baseball fans and readers rejoice.

Tampa Bay Rays left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough will be in town Friday to read with children.

From 11 a.m. to noon, Yarbrough will be at the Manatee County Downtown Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd. W. in Bradenton, for the third and final “Reading with the Rays — Read Your Way to the Ballpark” event of the season.

For 11 years, Reading with the Rays has encouraged students from Pre-K to 12th grade to “avoid summer learning loss by reading for 24 hours during the summer months,” a news release said.

Students earn various prizes based on the number of hours they read, ranging from Rays memorabilia to free game tickets.

8okgD.So.69.jpeg
A little boy raises his hand to win an autographed baseball from Evan Longoria, who was at the Manatee County Central Library in 2015 as part of the Reading with the Rays series. Rays left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough will be at the library on Aug. 3. to read with the children.
Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Libraries that participate in the program include Manatee and Sarasota counties, as well as several others around the bay area.

For more information, visit www.mlb.com/rays/community/reading.

Tampa Bay Rays' third baseman Evan Longoria reads to children at Manatee County Central Library in Bradenton on Friday.

By

