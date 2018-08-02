Manatee Historic Courthouse is over 100 years old. Here’s why it is briefly closing.

Those wishing to apply for a marriage license or a passport in Manatee County might have to take a slight detour beginning on Friday.

That’s because the Historic Courthouse at 1115 Manatee Ave. W. will be closed to fumigate for termites.

Instead, the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s Office will offer limited services from the second floor of the Manatee County Judicial Center next door.

Child support case managers will be available for walk-in interviews, and some court-related services will still be available.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The courthouse will reopen at noon on Monday.

It was built by the Falls City Construction Company in 1912, according to the 12th Judicial Circuit Court website.