The gift was worth more than $30,000. Here’s how it will help the Parrish Fire District.

Groaning metal, giving away with a sudden pop under the relentless force of new Hurst Jaws of Life equipment, provided music to the ears of Parrish Fire District firefighters on Thursday.
A couple of old Chevys and a Ford Explorer parked on the back lot of the Parrish fire station became grist for the Jaws, as firefighters cut up the vehicle while learning to use the new life-saving equipment.
“Let’s go out and cut some stuff,” said Tom Winkler of Municipal Emergency Services who tutored firefighters on to how use their new Jaws.
Earlier in the day, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation presented the Parrish Fire District with the new safety equipment, valued at $30,360, that will help firefighters better carry out their life-saving mission.
The new equipment was presented at Firehouse Subs Restaurant, 621 Cortez Road W.
The fire department can now equip its third fire truck with the battery-powered Jaws of Life, equipment that is more powerful and portable than older gas-powered Jaws, said Parrish fire commissioner Sawyer Ramsey.
Powered by lithium ion polymer batteries, the new Jaws can be used to help cut victims out of tangled auto crashes, or can be carried into buildings without producing exhaust or toxic chemicals.
“These tools will make a significant difference in our coverage. During the day, we also cover Duette, so we are talking about close to 300 square miles,” Parrish Fire Chief Stacey Bailey said.
Without the gift from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, the Parrish Fire District would not have been able to afford the Jaws at this time, officials said.
Firehouse Subs founders established the foundation in 2005 with the mission of providing funding, life-saving equipment and educational opportunities to first responders and public service organizations.
The foundation has granted more than $35 million to organizations in 47 states, Puerto Rico and Florida.
The foundation raises money partially by asking guests whether they would like to round up their bill to the nearest dollar, said John Cz, Firehouse Subs fire marshal.
For more information, visit www.firehousesubsfoundation.org.
