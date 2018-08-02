Parrish firefighters get right to work with gift of $30,360 of lifesaving equipment

Parrish Fire District receives $30,360 gift of Hurst Jaws of Life extrication equipment that will help firefighters with life-saving mission. Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation presented the new equipment.
By
Up Next
Parrish Fire District receives $30,360 gift of Hurst Jaws of Life extrication equipment that will help firefighters with life-saving mission. Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation presented the new equipment.
By

Local

The gift was worth more than $30,000. Here’s how it will help the Parrish Fire District.

By James A. Jones Jr.

jajones1@bradenton.com

August 02, 2018 04:36 PM

Parrish

Groaning metal, giving away with a sudden pop under the relentless force of new Hurst Jaws of Life equipment, provided music to the ears of Parrish Fire District firefighters on Thursday.

A couple of old Chevys and a Ford Explorer parked on the back lot of the Parrish fire station became grist for the Jaws, as firefighters cut up the vehicle while learning to use the new life-saving equipment.

1 jaws.JPG
Captain Tim Gajan of the Parrish Fire District pops a door open on a Ford Explorer using a new Hurst Jaws of Life spreader.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

“Let’s go out and cut some stuff,” said Tom Winkler of Municipal Emergency Services who tutored firefighters on to how use their new Jaws.

Earlier in the day, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation presented the Parrish Fire District with the new safety equipment, valued at $30,360, that will help firefighters better carry out their life-saving mission.

The new equipment was presented at Firehouse Subs Restaurant, 621 Cortez Road W.

2 jaws.JPG
Tim Winkler, in the blue helmet, demonstrates how to use a Hurst Jaws of Life spreader. Watching are firefighters from the Parrish Fire District.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

The fire department can now equip its third fire truck with the battery-powered Jaws of Life, equipment that is more powerful and portable than older gas-powered Jaws, said Parrish fire commissioner Sawyer Ramsey.

Powered by lithium ion polymer batteries, the new Jaws can be used to help cut victims out of tangled auto crashes, or can be carried into buildings without producing exhaust or toxic chemicals.

3 jaws.JPG
A Parrish firefighter takes apart a door on an old Chevrolet with new life-saving equipment the department received this week from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

“These tools will make a significant difference in our coverage. During the day, we also cover Duette, so we are talking about close to 300 square miles,” Parrish Fire Chief Stacey Bailey said.

Without the gift from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, the Parrish Fire District would not have been able to afford the Jaws at this time, officials said.

4 jaws.JPG
The Jaws of Life made quick work of a car’s door frame, slicing easily through metal and glass at the Parrish Fire District.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Firehouse Subs founders established the foundation in 2005 with the mission of providing funding, life-saving equipment and educational opportunities to first responders and public service organizations.

The foundation has granted more than $35 million to organizations in 47 states, Puerto Rico and Florida.

5 jaws.JPG
Firefighters, Firehouse Subs staff, and representatives of Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation gathered as the Parrish Fire District received more than $30,000 of life-saving equipment on Thursday.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

The foundation raises money partially by asking guests whether they would like to round up their bill to the nearest dollar, said John Cz, Firehouse Subs fire marshal.

For more information, visit www.firehousesubsfoundation.org.

6 jaws.JPG
Firefighters, Firehouse Subs staff, and representatives of Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation gathered as the Parrish Fire District received more than $30,000 of life-saving equipment on Thursday. Shown above, from left, are Capt. Jason Guthrie, Fire Chief Stacey Bailey, Firehouse Subs restaurant general manager Natasha Denno, and Firehouse Subs Fire Marshal John Cz.

  Comments  