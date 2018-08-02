Thieves target Bradenton cemetery. ‘Throw the book at them,’ official says

The city recently spent $22,000 to enhance the perimeter of its Adams Cemetery, which contains some of Manatee County’s earliest family names, but thieves have been busy tearing apart the new fencing to sell for scrap.
Ward 3 Councilman Patrick Roff said every law available should be used to press charges against those who have caused the damage.
“I’d like to see the charges pile up on them and would like to throw the book at them,” Roff said. “That’s a desecration of a holy site. This is despicable.”
The fence is designed to look like wrought iron, but it is made from aluminum. Someone, possibly with bolt cutters, has been systematically removing the aluminum railings, causing about $5,000 worth of damage.
That doesn’t county the expense of possibly replacing the entire new perimeter with black chain link fencing instead.
“Ninety percent of the western edge has been removed and we are working on this with the police department,” said Jim McLellan, public works director. “We may propose to replace it with black chain link fencing. It’s unfortunate you can’t have something nice. They have gotten pretty brazen on Ninth Avenue West and started to do it there as well.”
The western section of the fencing is well hidden between the cemetery and a nearby business, offering seclusion and easy access to commit the crime.
Adams Cemetery, located in the 900 block of Third Street West, was founded in 1896 and is often referred to as the Adams-Fogartyville Cemetery, or the Adams and Roger Cemetery. The cemeteries are separated, which initially occurred when white and black residents had their own burial grounds.
The first burial at Adams didn’t occur until 1901 when Josephine P. Alston was laid to rest. By 1922, the cemetery’s lots had been sold out. A portion of the cemetery was set aside for the indigent. which at the time was referred to as the “Adams Section.”
Assistant Police Chief Paul McWade said the department is working with the state attorney’s office to ensure the maximum charges allowable are brought against the thieves when they are caught.
Comments