Bradenton police officers will protect these schools in 2018-19

The Bradenton City Council on Wednesday approved a new arrangement for police officers to provide security at some public schools in the city.

The new agreement will save the city about $20,000 compared to last year, though it means fewer Bradenton police officers will patrol campuses than had been earlier proposed.

City officials have been frustrated during the negotiations with the Manatee County School District over what they described as a lack of communication with the district. The council’s unanimous vote Wednesday to approve a new contract ensures an agreement is in place with just days before the new school year begins on Aug. 13

Under the new contract, two police officers will be assigned to Manatee High School, one will go to Sugg Middle School and two reserve part-time officers will be assigned to an elementary school of the district’s choosing. Interim Superintendent Cynthia Saunders pledged the city would have input as to which elementary school.

The remaining elementary schools in the city will be under the protection of newly hired guardians, who will carry guns but will not have law enforcement powers.

“I do believe they will be properly trained and I do have confidence in their performance,” Saunders said, though noting police officers are always the preference. “We are hopeful that in time the state will give more financial assistance to the cities as well as the districts, so we can change this formula, but I do think this is a fair and positive way to move forward for both of us.”

The arrangement will cost the city about $150,000 this year.

After the Feb. 14 shooting deaths of 17 people at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, lawmakers adopted legislation requiring districts to put police officers or guardians in every school. But the state offered no funding

City officials have argued that the mandate was a school district problem.

“The city taxpayers are contributing $150,000 toward your organization’s financial obligation,” said Ward 3 Councilman Patrick Roff. “So I think we are being a fair-minded entity here, but our job is to look after our taxpayers’ needs and dollars.”

Saunders said the state’s plan, “sounded good on paper and I think the intent was pure, but we had already made our budget plans in February so when this came out, we had to go back and make the adjustments just to get us to where we are now.”

Saunders said the lack of communication from district staff did not happen under her recent watch and assured elected officials it wouldn’t happen again moving forward.

“I was not at the table at the time but looking back, we should have done things differently,” she said.