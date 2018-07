U.S. Coast Guard crews evacuated a 22-year-old man from a cargo ship on Tuesday after officials say he suffered from a seizure.

An Air Station Clearwater helicopter rescued the man about 35 miles west of Tampa Bay, according to a news release.

The man was on board the Bahama Spirit, a 614-foot cargo ship from Vanuatu, when he reportedly suffered the seizure. He was transported to Tampa General Hospital.