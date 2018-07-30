Firefighters responding to hotel fire in south Manatee

Firefighters are responding to a structure fire at a hotel in southern Manatee County.
The blaze was first reported around 8:30 p.m. Monday night at the Ramada Inn at 7150 N Tamiami Trail, just north of the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.
Upon arrival fire crews reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the second story of the building.
By about 9 p.m. firefighters said the situation was under control and conditions were improving.
It is unclear what may have caused the fire.
One patient was being evaluated at the scene, fire responders said.
Comments