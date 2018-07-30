Hundreds of FPL customers in Manatee County without power

A power outage is impacting hundreds of Florida Power and Light customers Monday afternoon, according to the power company’s outage map.
As of 2:15 p.m., more than 900 FPL customers were experiencing an outage in Manatee County. The map showed a vast majority of those impacted by the outage were in West Bradenton. A small number of outages were also reported on Anna Maria Island and near the Braden River area.
The largest outage in West Bradenton was reported shortly after 1 p.m., according to the FPL outage map.
FPL officials say a power restoration specialist is in the area and estimate the power will be restored by 3 p.m.
