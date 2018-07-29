Police investigation underway after woman found dead inside Sarasota home

The Sarasota Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a woman was found dead inside a residence.
According to police, reports of a deceased female inside a home in the 1600 block of 17th Street came in a little after 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The woman was discovered around 4:15 p.m. She was 35, police said.
The cause of death if not yet known and the woman’s identity has not been released.
“In an abundance of caution we always investigate things like this to the fullest,” Sarasota Police Sergeant Bruce King said. “At this point other than her age we don’t have anything suspicious.”
Stay with Bradenton.com for updates.
Comments