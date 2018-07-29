Man dies after losing control of truck on I-75, troopers say

A Sarasota County man died Saturday after he lost control of his vehicle on Interstate 75 and crashed.
Roger Solorzano, 57, of Venice, later died at the hospital from his injuries in the crash.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Solorzano was heading south on Interstate 75 near the Jacaranda Boulevard exit around 12:42 p.m. He was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 in the outside lane.
At the same time, a 27-year-old St. Petersburg woman was driving south in the center lane in a Honda Accord, troopers said.
For unknown reasons, Solorzano’s truck started to veer off the highway when he swerved left into the center lane, colliding with the right rear of the woman’s Honda.
The impact caused his truck to go off the road and collide with a tree in the median. The woman’s car left the roadway as well where it came to a final rest, troopers reported.
Solorzano was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he later died. The woman was transported to Venice Regional Bayfront Health for minor injuries.
