Reported shooting: Police radio traffic as Bradenton officer fails to properly respond

The radio traffic as Bradenton Police responded to a reported shooting on Feb. 21, 2018 and officer Amy Schwartz failed to respond priority to the call claiming she only does so when "unless an officer is down or an officer is asking for help."
