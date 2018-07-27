A no-swim advisory has been issued for this Manatee County shore

A no-swim advisory has been issued for the Palma Sola Beach South access, the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County announced Friday.
Test results of the waters at Palma Sola Beach South showed an elevated level of enterococci bacteria on July 23 and July 25, according the Department of Health.
The bacteria may cause disease, infection or rashes in humans, according to the Department of Health.
The Palma Sola Beach south is on the south side of the causeway, about 1,000 feet west of 81st Street West. The no-swim advisory will be in effect until testing shows the water again meets Environmental Protection Agency guidelines.
No other water areas in Manatee County are under an advisory, according to the Department of Health.
Additional information about the Healthy Beaches program can be found by calling (941) 748-0747 ext. 1340, or by visiting the Florida Department of Health’s website at www.FloridaHealth.gov.
