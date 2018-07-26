The safety of manatees is a priority as work begins at this ‘best kept secret’

Manatee County Parks and Natural Resources Director Charlie Hunsicker said the waterfront Puertosueno Park in West Bradenton was “our little secret” for being a good spot to watch manatees.
“But maybe not any longer,” he said.
Manatee County commissioners this week approved spending more than $650,000 for emergency seawall repairs at the park located at 1206 Alcazar Drive in the Palma Sola neighborhood. About 600 linear feet of the seawall needs repair. The wall began collapsing during heavy rains in April and a fence was installed to keep the public from standing on the seawall.
The work will include immediate repairs to the existing wall as well as the installation of a living seawall.
A living seawall includes structures that encourage a natural vegetation and wildlife habitat, designed to mimic a coral reef.
Commissioner Stephen Jonsson expressed concern about the many manatees who roam freely in and out of the inlet from Palma Sola Bay, often feeding and frolicking along the way, much to the delight of people who come to watch them.
“This is a sensitive place for manatees,” Jonsson said. “Will this construction hurt their habitat?”
Hunsicker said county staff held neighborhood meetings on that very subject.
“Work will stop when there is a manatee present in the vicinity of construction,” Hunsicker said. “We will have many citizen volunteers monitoring that situation and the contractor understands that. I believe it can be done, will be done and I am looking forward to getting it repaired.”
County staff did not return a request for the construction timeline on Thursday, but work is expected to start soon since a public safety emergency was declared to allow funding for the project.
