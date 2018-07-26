Hazardous materials crews investigate chemical bottle found in intersection

Hazardous Materials crews were called to investigate what officials called a bottle in the road at a Manatee County intersection Thursday morning.
According to Manatee County Emergency Communications Center officials, the haz mat team was investigating and cleaning up a bottle in the road at U.S. 301 and 63rd Avenue East around 8:30 a.m. The intersection was temporarily blocked while crews cleaned up the bottle.
Officials believe it was a bottle of pool chemicals that fell from a truck.
ECC officials said no injuries were reported and the situation was under control as if 9 a.m.
