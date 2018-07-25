A crash near mile marker 217 on Interstate 75 in Manatee County is slowing traffic Wednesday afternoon along the highway, traffic maps from the Florida Department of Transportation and Florida Highway Patrol show.
A crash near mile marker 217 on Interstate 75 in Manatee County is slowing traffic Wednesday afternoon along the highway, traffic maps from the Florida Department of Transportation and Florida Highway Patrol show. Florida Department of Transportation
A crash near mile marker 217 on Interstate 75 in Manatee County is slowing traffic Wednesday afternoon along the highway, traffic maps from the Florida Department of Transportation and Florida Highway Patrol show. Florida Department of Transportation

Local

Crash slowing interstate traffic in Manatee County

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

July 25, 2018 02:36 PM

Manatee

A crash on Interstate 75 has caused some backup on the highway in Manatee County on Wednesday afternoon, traffic maps show.

Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic map reports a crash on northbound I-75 near mile marker 217, near State Road 70. No roadblock was reported in the area.

Manatee County Emergency Communications officials said one person was being taken to a hospital, but their injuries were not considered serious.

The Florida 511 traffic map is showing some delays in the area. Traffic cameras showed crews at the scene just before 2:30 p.m.

  Comments  