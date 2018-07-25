Crash slowing interstate traffic in Manatee County

A crash on Interstate 75 has caused some backup on the highway in Manatee County on Wednesday afternoon, traffic maps show.
Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic map reports a crash on northbound I-75 near mile marker 217, near State Road 70. No roadblock was reported in the area.
Manatee County Emergency Communications officials said one person was being taken to a hospital, but their injuries were not considered serious.
The Florida 511 traffic map is showing some delays in the area. Traffic cameras showed crews at the scene just before 2:30 p.m.
