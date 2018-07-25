Firefighters investigating possible chemical reaction at a school

Sarasota County Fire Department officials say a fog in a school was from a Freon leak.
Crews investigated a “visible fog” in a structure in the 7200 block of Proctor Road , according to Sarasota County Emergency Services. Two people were dressed in Level A suits to go inside the building.
Fire crews determined there was a Freon leak and the building was being ventilated by shortly after 2 p.m.
ABC Action News reported the fog was coming from a therapy pool building at Oak Park School.
Children who were at the school Wednesday were safe and are sheltering in place in a separate building while crews investigate, Sarasota County Emergency Services spokeswoman Ashley Lusby said. There were no reported injuries as of 1:40 p.m.
The school was hosting summer camps and Wednesday had 14 children and nine teachers on campus, WTSP reported.
