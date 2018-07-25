Sarasota County Fire Department officials are investigating a possible chemical reaction in the 7200 block of Proctor Road.
Firefighters investigating possible chemical reaction at a school

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

July 25, 2018 01:52 PM

Sarasota County Fire Department officials say a fog in a school was from a Freon leak.

Crews investigated a “visible fog” in a structure in the 7200 block of Proctor Road , according to Sarasota County Emergency Services. Two people were dressed in Level A suits to go inside the building.

Fire crews determined there was a Freon leak and the building was being ventilated by shortly after 2 p.m.

ABC Action News reported the fog was coming from a therapy pool building at Oak Park School.

Children who were at the school Wednesday were safe and are sheltering in place in a separate building while crews investigate, Sarasota County Emergency Services spokeswoman Ashley Lusby said. There were no reported injuries as of 1:40 p.m.

The school was hosting summer camps and Wednesday had 14 children and nine teachers on campus, WTSP reported.

