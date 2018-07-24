Bomb squad investigating suspicious package at Tampa International Airport

A suspicious package was discovered at Tampa International Airport Tuesday night.
The package was found at the Airside C checkpoint, according to TPA spokesperson Danny Valentine.
The Tampa Police Department’s bomb squad is investigating.
As of 10 p.m., the area had been cleared, Valentine said, but people are not allowed to go through the checkpoint.
Southwest and Frontier airlines are in that section of the airport.
Planes are being deboarded at other airsides, he said.
Stay with Bradenton.com for updates.
