With storms in the forecast, flood warning for the Manatee River has been extended

A flood warning for the Manatee River has been extended into later this week.
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Manatee River at Myakka Head that will extend until late Friday night.
The warning comes after recent heavy rainfall that caused the Manatee River to rise into minor flood stage, according to the NWS. As of 9 p.m. Monday, the river stage measured at 12.2 feet. Flood stage for the Manatee River at Mayakka Head is 11 feet.
Forecasters expect more rain in the area that could cause the river to rise to 12.5 feet by Tuesday morning, according to the NWS. The river should return to below flood stage by Friday night.
NWS forecasters predict scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the rest of the week into Sunday night with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
