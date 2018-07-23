Fire crews battle a house fire in Bradenton, save over a dozen animals, responders say

Firefighters battled a fire that reportedly broke out at a Bradenton home on Monday afternoon.
According to emergency responders, the fire was first reported at a house in the 600 block of 26th Avenue West around 3:50 p.m.
A woman reported that something caught fire in the single-story home and that her room was being “consumed by flames.”
She also told dispatchers everyone got out of the home but she still had at least two dogs inside of the house.
Firefighters reported that, instead, 17 animals were rescued from the home, but is unclear what kind of pets they were or what condition they were in.
By 4:30 p.m. the fire was reported to be under control.
