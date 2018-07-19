Man in raft rescued off Anna Maria Island

A man was rescued after calling for help in the water near Bean Point on Thursday afternoon.
The man called for help from his raft about one mile northeast of Bean Point shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to Manatee County Emergency Communications Center officials.
A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office marine unit boat picked up the man and brought him to shore. The man was the only person on the raft and did not request medical attention, ECC officials said.
The man was fishing offshore in an inflatable raft when it started to deflate, said Dave Bristow, spokesman for the sheriff’s office. Deputies took the man to the Rod ‘n’ Reel pier.
