Fishing tournament fosters positive relationships among law enforcement and youth

Shamya Andrews, 14, is used to seeing police officers make traffic stops and arrests in Manatee County. But as she fished alongside them Thursday on the Green Bridge, she got to ask them honest questions that helped her see them in a different light.
Officers and volunteers from the Palmetto Police Department, Bradenton Police Department and Manatee County Sheriff’s Office taught about 40 kids how to fish at Manatee Bridging the Gap’s third annual fishing tournament.
Live bait was donated by A.P. Bell Fish Co. and Skyway Bait & Tackle. Walmart also donated gift cards for the organization to purchase a fishing pole and gear for each child.
“When you talk about sensitivity training, this is A1 for us,” Bridging the Gap President Arthur Huggins said. “From day to day, we would never have an opportunity to be able to sit down and talk, ask questions and get to know them on a more personal level.”
For many, it was their first time fishing. Tomiya Washington, 12, learned how to bait a hook and cast a line.
“They’re jumping! They’re jumping!” she said.
Washington described the event as a “great learning experience for a lot of people,” including herself.
“I feel like the community is getting closer,” she said.
Bridging the Gap is a grassroots effort five years in the making. According to Huggins, it began “because of the controversy between minority communities and law enforcement.”
Bridging the Gap works with local summer programs, including Rubonia Youth Center, Palmetto Youth Center, Palmetto Boys and Girls Club, 13th Avenue Dream Center and the Bradenton Dream Center.
It raises funds and promotes engagement through other events, such as the annual youth all-stars football game, where cops spend one week coaching kids before they face off at IMG Academy.
During the school year, it stays in touch with students through their school resource officers.
As a school resource officer for Buffalo Creek Middle School, Deputy Eddie Hernandez likes to build friendships among his students, giving them “advice as a big brother instead of a deputy.”
“It’s nice for them to see us in a different light,” he said.
Having two parents with law enforcement experience, Elijah Roberson, 13, looks up to officers as role models. However, he said there’s always work to be done.
“I believe they can improve by knowing what the system is for,” Roberson said. “We are humans, they are humans. I believe they should treat us as who we are. We are not animals.”
Public officials similarly stressed the importance of instilling trust among local youth and police.
“I want youth to run to law enforcement if they’re in crisis,” Palmetto Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant said.
“Officers are people too, and officers are people that they can trust and go to if they need help,” Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler said.
Kennedi Randall, 11, learned that for herself on Thursday.
“I have somebody else to count on,” she said.
Although Bridging the Gap does not have its own facility, it hosts meetings every third Thursday at the Palmetto Boys and Girls Club, 1600 10th St. W. The organization is “always looking for new and innovative help,” according to board member Korey Waters.
