This Parrish intersection was scene of a fatal accident. Improvements could be on the way.

Officials for the Florida Department of Transportation continue to evaluate whether the traffic signal at County Road 675 and U.S. 301 needs to be made fully operational.
Parrish residents say they often hear drivers braking hard to avoid accidents at the intersection, which officials of the Parrish Fire District call the most dangerous in their 97-square-mile area.
There have been three trauma alert accidents at the intersection in recent months, and Ashley Rhodes, 22, was fatally injured there June 18.
The traffic signal currently flashes yellow for traffic on U.S. 301 and red for traffic approaching from C.R. 675.
Parrish United Methodist Church and the Parrish Civic Association petitioned FDOT several years ago for a fully operational traffic signal at the intersection. They renewed their request after June’s fatal accident.
In response to inquiries from the Bradenton Herald, Zachary Burch, government affairs and communications manager for the Florida Department of Transportation, said in a recent email that FDOT is evaluating a number of potential improvements to the intersection.
“These evaluations are complex and take many factors into account,” Burch said.
“Our engineers will not only be looking at the crash history, including the unfortunate recent fatal crash, but also the existing conditions and the future planned development. As you are likely aware, there is planned development in this area in the near future, including a new school. This new construction is likely to alter the current travel patterns and demand,” Burch said.
“The goal of the Department is to ensure that any improvements that are approved for this intersection not only improve the safety and operation of the intersection now but also as the area continues to grow and develop. FDOT crews have gone out to clear some debris near the intersection in an effort to further improve sight lines for drivers at the intersection,” he said.
Nearly half of the 23,000 homes that have been approved for construction or for which approvals are being sought in the North River area are within the Parrish Fire District.
Barbara A. Harvey Elementary School and North River High School are now under construction in Parrish.
