Missing man may try to hurt himself, Manatee detectives say

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

July 16, 2018 05:08 PM

MANATEE

Deputies are trying to find a missing 31-year-old man who they say may try to harm himself.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Aaron Greene was reported missing by a friend on Friday afternoon.

Detectives have determined that Greene may try to harm himself.

He was last seen around 4 p.m. Friday at the America’s Best Value Inn at 607 67th St. Circle E. and may be driving a 1999 beige Lincoln Town Car with the Florida tag Z29GFY.

He also may have traveled to the Fort Myers area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.

