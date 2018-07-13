Florida couple’s missing St. Bernard found dead in neighbor’s bushes

The owners of a 200-pound St. Bernard that went missing Monday has been found dead in Treasure Island.
A $2,500 reward was raised for the safe return of 7-year-old Logan. On Friday afternoon, the dog was discovered in a neighbor’s bushes just a house away from his owners. He is believed to have died from natural causes, the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Jamie and Will O’Shea left their house Monday for about 45 minutes and when they returned, Logan was gone and the back door was closed, but unlocked, FOX 13 reported.
Jamie Katz, the hired private pet investigator told the Tampa Bay Times that 7 years old is approaching the end of the lifespan for Logan’s particular breed. According to VetStreet.com, St. Bernards have a “heartbreakingly short lifespan” and live about seven to 10 years.
