Family reports Palmetto man missing. He was last seen on Sunday, cops say

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

July 13, 2018 06:30 AM

Deputies are looking for a 52-year-old Palmetto man after his family reported him missing Thursday.

James A. Howard was reported missing from the 2100 block of Third Avenue East in Palmetto. He was last seen when a family member dropped him off at his home on Sunday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Howard’s family is concerned for his welfare and reported him missing, possibly endangered, Thursday.

Anyone with information on Howard’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

