Missing diver found dead, cops say

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a diver who was reported missing Thursday.
Deputies responded to a call of a missing diver near Manasota Key around 10:22 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies went to the 8500 block of Manasota Key Road to help marine units from the Venice Fire Department with the search. The United States Coast Guard, Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission and Sarasota County Emergency Services also responded.
Three divers were on a boat with one boat operator, but one of the divers — identified as 61-year-old James E. Little of Venice — went missing, a preliminary investigation revealed. Little’s body was found in the Gulf of Mexico by the Venice Fire Department.
The investigation into Little’s death is ongoing. The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
