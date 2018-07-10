Body of missing man found in Sarasota lake, cops say

A man's body was found in a lake in Sarasota County on Tuesday morning, just days after he was last seen jumping into the lake.
Na'im Hunter, 33, of Tampa, was last seen around midnight Sunday jumping into a lake in the area of Regent Plaza and Camelford Drive in the Camelot Lakes neighborhood of Sarasota, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
His clothes and cellphone were found.
Deputies were alerted that Hunter was missing around 2 a.m. Monday.
Tuesday morning, members of the Sheriff's Underwater Recovery Force (SURF Team) searched Camelot Lakes. They found a man's body, identified as Hunter's, around 9 a.m., according to the sheriff's office.
Hunter's official cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office.
The investigation is ongoing.
