Manatee County will have to dip into its savings account to balance new budget

Manatee County will have to dip into its reserves to make up for an unexpected shortage in property tax revenue.
According to a July 9 memorandum sent to county commissioners, County Administrator Ed Hunzeker said that the new proposed budget for fiscal year 2019 will be $1.397 billion, about $4.7 million less than the recommended budget presented in May.
During the budget process, county staff said they expected property tax revenue to increase by 9 percent over last year because continued growth in the county.
But this year, taxable value countywide rose by just 8.16 percent, and 8.29 percent in the unincorporated county. That's down from 9.2 percent growth last year.
Hunzeker said last year was the first year the county did not have to rely on reserves to balance the budget. Reserves will be used to make up for that $4.7 million shortfall, and does not affect what the county intends to spend.
Commissioners will reconvene on July 31 to discuss setting a tentative millage rate as well as budget items that were flagged. Two public meetings, on Sept. 11 and Sept. 18 at 6 p.m., are set for approving the budget.
