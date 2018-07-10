Manatee County Utilities Department officials issued a precautionary boil water notice for those in Cortez Plaza South, outlined in red at the west corner of Cortez Road and Fifth Street West, ahead of a water main repair scheduled for Thursday.
Manatee County Utilities Department officials issued a precautionary boil water notice for those in Cortez Plaza South, outlined in red at the west corner of Cortez Road and Fifth Street West, ahead of a water main repair scheduled for Thursday. Manatee County Utilities Department
Manatee County Utilities Department officials issued a precautionary boil water notice for those in Cortez Plaza South, outlined in red at the west corner of Cortez Road and Fifth Street West, ahead of a water main repair scheduled for Thursday. Manatee County Utilities Department

Local

Boil water notice issued following planned repairs to water main

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

July 10, 2018 09:35 AM

Manatee

As a precaution, some will need to boil their water Thursday after crews make repairs to a water main, according to Manatee County officials.

Manatee County Utilities Department officials issued a precautionary boil water notice for those in Cortez Plaza South, at the west corner of Cortez Road and Fifth Street West, ahead of a water main repair scheduled for Thursday.

Water in the area will be shut off between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. Thursday. Once the water is back on, officials advise that water used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute.

Bottled water can also be used.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until tested water shows it is safe, usually within 24 to 48 hours, according to a news release.

Residents with questions can call 941-792-8811 ext. 5286 or 5216 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

A water main ruptured in Doral on July 2, 2018, flooding streets and causing a traffic nightmare.

By

  Comments  