Bradenton church group has made it to Haiti airport, is scheduled to fly home Monday

A local church's mission group stranded in Haiti over the weekend has arrived at the airport and is scheduled to return to the U.S. on Monday, according to officials.
MyLIFEspeaks officials told the Bradenton Herald in a Facebook message Monday morning the team from Woodland Community Church in Bradenton had arrived safely at the airport. The group is scheduled to fly back to the U.S. on Monday.
Jill Kramer, whose 15-year-old daughter Katie is on the trip, said the group is scheduled to take off from Haiti around 2 p.m. to Miami. Kramer is glad they made it to the airport, but said she won't truly feel calm until the plane is off the ground.
"Everything is pointing in the right direction but until they're on that plane and taken off that uncertainty is still there," Kramer said.
She added the group will then fly from Miami to Tampa.
MyLIFEspeaks, a nonprofit, hosted the Woodland Community Church group in its facility about an hour and 30 minutes from airport, in the town of Neply.
"MyLIFEspeaks has been amazing, so that has been such a blessing and a calmness to us that they have that organization so well put together and run that we didn’t have to worry about anything," Kramer said.
On June 30, Woodland Community Church sent 28 people, including many teenagers in the church's youth group, on a mission trip to Haiti. The group was originally scheduled to leave Saturday, but their route to the airport was blocked by protests in the streets.
The protests, many violent, started after the Haitian government Friday announced a rise in fuel prices. Flights were canceled and some roads were impassable as a result of the protests.
The group encountered two groups of unarmed protesters Saturday after being on the main road toward the airport for just half a mile before deciding to turn around and stay in the village until it was safe to pass.
Saturday, Prime Minister Jack Guy Lafontant announced a temporary stop to the price increases.
In a Facebook post Saturday, Jeff McCauley wrote the group was "safe, secure and honestly joyful to have a few more days with our new Haitian family." Attached to the Woodland Community Church's Facebook post was a video of a "spontaneous worship gathering" in the village.
The delay in their return home hasn't been much of a bother to Katie, who is "doing great," Kramer said.
"She thinks we're all overreacting at everything so that’s a blessing. That means the adults in her group have been keeping the level of severity out of their minds and focused on the mission, serving, playing, just being kids."
"She wants to go back. This experience has been life-changing for her so it hasn’t deterred her any from wanting to do this again," Kramer said.
Comments