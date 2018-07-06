Florida woman planned for a family trip to Anna Maria Island, police say. Now she's missing

Officers are searching for an 18-year-old Wauchula woman who went missing Wednesday.
According to the Wauchula Police Department, Mercedes "Sadie" Tyson was last seen around 10 a.m. on the Fourth of July in the 700 block of E. Palmetto St. in Wauchula. She previously told family members that she would join them on a trip to Anna Maria Island but has not been heard from since.
Police say Tyson was seen getting into a gray or green car with two unknown men. She was in possession of a bag and wearing cutoff jean shorts and a gray shirt with pink and purple flowers on the sleeves.
Attempts to contact Tyson via her cellphone and social media have been unsuccessful, according to investigators.
Anyone with information regarding Tyson's whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement or detective Pablo Bermudez at (863) 773-3265 (ext. 209) or pbermudez@wauchulapolice.com.
