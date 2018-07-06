A Bradenton man was in a dumpster. Then the garbage truck arrived.

A man in Bradenton was not injured after a garbage truck lifted the dumpster he was in and began compacting, Manatee County Sheriff's deputies say.
Deputies on Thursday responded to a call in the 100 block of 44th Avenue East after a man had become trapped on top of a garbage truck. According to the police report, the man had been inside a dumpster when the garbage truck lifted it with him inside.
The driver of the truck saw the man through his truck camera and heard "yelling and moaning," the report says.
The man was able to climb out of the compactor and wait on top of the truck until deputies arrived. The fire department was also called to assist the man in getting down. He was retrieved without incident and cleared medically, according to the report.
When the truck driver set the dumpster down, numerous pieces of medical waste spilled out, including syringes. Firefighters said they would also complete a report for improper disposal of medical waste.
